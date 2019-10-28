The “Other Conference” Held at the ExCel London this Weekend

I have written extensively about the RootsTech/London conference held this past weekend. I mentioned the “ExCeL Exhibition Centre is capable of holding two or more large events simultaneously. Indeed that happened this past week.”

The attendees from both conferences often were walking in the same hallways and eating in the same restaurants within the exhibition centre. I haven’t seen these people at the other genealogy conferences I have attended. I thought I would show a few pictures from “the other conference.”

Comic Con London was full of special and celebrity guests from stars from your favourite films to game experts and voice over actors. It is a place to meet these special guests who are heavily involved in the entertainment industry that help craft it and produce it.

Attendees at Comic Con conferences often dress in costumes depicting their favorite video games, films, and comic book characters. Oh, excuse me. That last one should be called graphic novels, not comic books.

In any case, here are a few pictures I took in the halls of the ExCel London this weekend:

You can find a lot of other photos from Comic Con London by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=comic+con+london+photos&t=brave&ia=images&iax=images