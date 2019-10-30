Ancestry Makes $1 Million Educational Grant to UpToDate to Develop Genetic Testing Information for Medical Providers

The following announcement was written by Ancestry®:

LEHI, Utah & LAS VEGAS–Grant Reflects Ancestry’s Focus on Working with Providers, Consumers Toward Improved Health Outcomes

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, announced it has made a $1 million educational grant to UpToDate®, a leading evidence-based clinical resource, to independently develop information for healthcare providers to help them interpret and act on the results of genetic testing. Announced during a mainstage discussion at the 2019 HLTH innovation conference by Margo Georgiadis, chief executive officer of Ancestry, the grant is part of Ancestry’s long-term commitment to partnering with healthcare stakeholders to improve preventive health.

As millions of consumers choose to take DNA tests to gain greater insight into their health and wellness, healthcare providers must be prepared to have informed and meaningful conversations with their patients, helping them understand how their genes influence their health to enable them to take actionable next steps.

A recent Journal of Personalized Medicine article noted, however, that relevant genetic knowledge among healthcare providers, including primary care physicians, lags consumer enthusiasm for genetic screens. “For practicing providers, opportunities to engage with and learn about genomic medicine may be limited. Thus, identifying effective strategies for provider education is critical to close the gap in physician preparedness for genetics/genomics and precision medicine,” the journal reported.

Ancestry’s educational grant to UpToDate is designed to help fill this knowledge gap as part of Ancestry’s unique focus on partnering with the healthcare industry toward improved health outcomes. The content, which will provide practical, accessible and contemporary information to help physicians advise their patients, is expected to be available on UpToDate platforms and Ancestry’s website at www.ancestry.com/health in early 2020.

Earlier this month, Ancestry launched AncestryHealth®, which, through a highly supportive and guided experience, delivers actionable insights that can empower people to take proactive steps – in collaboration with their healthcare provider – to address potential health risks identified in their genes and family health history.

“As we scale our AncestryHealth services to millions of consumers, we are committed to ensuring broad availability of educational materials to support healthcare providers who are engaging with patients about genetic risks and the proactive steps they can take to improve health outcomes,” said Georgiadis. “Ancestry’s educational grant to UpToDate is an important step to accelerate wide availability of this important information for physicians.”

“Ancestry and Wolters Kluwer share a vision of supporting clinicians with evidence-based information to help them make care decisions for patients who have undergone genetic testing,” said Peter Bonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health. “This educational grant enables UpToDate to determine and develop new content with editorial independence, which remains a critical component of our editorial policy.”

UpToDate provides medical information on 11,600 topics across 25 specialties. Over 1.7 million clinicians worldwide trust UpToDate to help them improve care decisions. The addition of genetic testing resources will provide evidence-based information to assist providers in diagnosing, treating and preventing illness.

About Ancestry

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. Our highest priority is protecting the privacy of the people who trust us to enhance their understanding of their past, present and future. For more information about Ancestry, visit www.ancestry.com/health.

AncestryDNA uses advanced genomic science to help members uncover new details about their family history by giving them more ways to explore their DNA matches, connect to more precise regions, and gain insights into personal traits. And with over 15 million people, AncestryDNA is the world’s largest consumer DNA network.

The tests offered by AncestryHealth® are not diagnostic and do not determine overall chances of developing a disease or health condition. The tests are not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not currently available in New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island.