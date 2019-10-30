Cruise Planners announces Gold, Pioneers, and Family History Cruise 2020

The following announcement was written by Cruise Planners:

Gena Philibert-Ortega’s Gold, Pioneers, and Family History cruise will set sail August 23-30, 2020, from the Port of Seattle, Washington. Sailing on the Princess Cruises Emerald Princess, with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway, Alaska; Victoria, British Columbia; and returning to Seattle, Washington.

Genealogists Gena Philibert-Ortega, Cyndi Ingle, Ron Arons, David Allen Lambert, Daniel Horowitz, and Tami Osmer Mize will provide educational presentations, technology demonstrations, and consultations. Presentation titles and itinerary will be available on GenealogyCruises.com.

Genealogist Terri O’Connell’s travel company, Cruise Planners, is in charge of travel arrangements and cruise registration. Learn more at: http://www.oconnelltravel.com/group/gold.

PRESENTERS

The genealogy program presenters for the Gold, Pioneers, and Family History cruise each specialize in somewhat different areas of family history research, providing a broad spectrum of genealogy information that will enhance your research efforts.

Gena Philibert-Ortega is an author, researcher, and instructor whose focus is genealogy, and social and women’s history. She holds a Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (Psychology and Women’s Studies) and a Master’s degree in Religion. Her published works include two books, countless articles published in magazines and online, two volumes of Tracing Female Ancestors (Moorshead Publishing), and a QuickGuide from Legacy Family Tree. Her writings can be found on her blogs, Gena’s Genealogy and Food.Family.Ephemera, as well as the GenealogyBank blog. Her current research includes women’s repatriation and citizenship in the 20th century, foodways and community in fundraising cookbooks, and women’s material culture.

Cyndi Ingle is the creator and innovator behind the award-winning and globally recognized CyndisList.com, a free categorized list of more than 337,000 links for genealogical research. Cyndi, a genealogist for more than 39 years, has an expertise in using technology for genealogy. Additionally, her many active years in genealogy have also resulted in specialties for research in the United States and bringing together traditional methodology with organization, computers, software, and the Internet. Cyndi is the recipient of several awards and honors, she has served in several capacities for genealogical organizations, she is an internationally-known guest lecturer, and she has authored numerous articles and three books.

Ron Arons has researched his roots back to England, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, the Ukraine, and Belarus. He has given more than 500 presentations at international and regional genealogy conferences (IAJGS, RootsTech, OGS, SCGS Jamboree, WhoDoYouThinkYouAre?) on topics of methodology, technology, and his true specialty, criminals. In 2006 Ron won a research grant from the New York State Archives to continue his research on Jewish criminals in New York City. That same year, he appeared on the PBS TV series The Jewish Americans to discuss Jewish criminals on New York’s Lower East Side. He has published three books: The Jews of Sing Sing, WANTED! U.S. Criminal Records, and Mind Maps for Genealogy. Ron earned a B.S. in Engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

David Allen Lambert has been on the staff of New England Historic Genealogical Society since 1993 and is the organization’s Chief Genealogist. David is an internationally recognized speaker on the topics of genealogy and history. His genealogical expertise includes New England and Atlantic Canadian records of the 17th through 21st century; military records; DNA research; and Native American and African American genealogical research in New England. Lambert has published many articles in the New England Historical and Genealogical Register, the New Hampshire Genealogical Record, Rhode Island Roots, The Mayflower Descendant, and American Ancestors magazine. He has also published A Guide to Massachusetts Cemeteries (NEHGS, 2009).

Daniel Horowitz is the Genealogy Expert at MyHeritage, providing key contributions in the areas of product development, customer support, and public affairs, liaising with genealogy societies, bloggers and media, lecturing, and attending conferences around the world. Daniel headed the company’s translation department for 8 years, where he was instrumental in increasing MyHeritage global support to 42 languages. Dedicated to genealogy since 1986, Daniel was the teacher and the study guide editor of the family history project “Searching for My Roots” in Venezuela for 15 years, where he helped found the Jewish Genealogy Society of Venezuela. He has a BS.c. in computer engineering, a Specialization in education, and a degree in Management of Educational Institutions.

Tami Osmer Mize specializes in finding creative ways to use new and innovative technology not only for quality genealogy research, but to help simplify and streamline research processes. Her presentations, geared for all levels of computer users, are always filled with useful strategies, tips, tricks, and always some new “cool tools.” The author of the blog RelativelyCurious.com and manager of the ConferenceKeeper.org genealogy calendar of events website, Tami was instrumental in the organization of two first-of-their-kind virtual genealogy societies: the SecondLife Virtual Genealogical Society (SLVGS – the first virtual society affiliated with the Federation of Genealogical Societies, FGS) and the SecondLife chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the first virtual society of the APG. She is also currently the Communications and Social Media director for Joyflips, a groundbreaking smartphone app.

Once registered for the cruise, an additional fee will cover all presentations and a bound syllabus. For more information join the Genealogy Cruise Facebook page or see the cruise website at GenealogyCruises.com or the Cruise Planners website. An initial deposit of 20% of the cruise price is all you need to hold your space with no payments due until 2020.

ABOUT CRUISE PLANNERS

Terri O’Connell is the owner operator of a Cruise Planners Travel Franchise. Terri’s

experience as a genealogist helps her in assisting others with their genealogy travel plans. Don’t let the Cruise Planners name fool you, Cruise Planners – O’Connell Travel can help you book travel by land as well. Upcoming genealogy cruises include a 2021 DNA cruise to Mexico and a Summer 2021 cruise to New England. To learn more about upcoming genealogy cruises, see the Cruise Planner’s website at http://www.oconnelltravel.com/.