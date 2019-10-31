New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 28 October 2019

October 31, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org added approximately 100,000 new, notable Catholic Church Records from Salta, Argentina (1634-1972). Search additional free historical records from American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, Peru, the United States and Wales.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 2,874 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Argentina Argentina, Salta, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1972 98,907 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 4,072 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959 58 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 2,670 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 18,221 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 826 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 96 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 565 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 6,480 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005 365 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 68 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974 697 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 6,638 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965 6,606 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988 80 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960 7,687 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 10,729 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Stark County Circuit Court, Stark County Naturalization Records 56 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 12,755 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 30,826 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905 168 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991 5,678 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Grand Army of the Republic, Burial Records, 1861-1948 364 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909 2,537 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 601 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Board of Health, Shelby County, Memphis Death Records, 1848-1913 1,061 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933 196 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 98,269 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Iowa Naturalization Records, 1859-1990 55,114 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Louisiana, Passenger Departures from New Orleans, 1867-1871 5,123 0 New indexed records collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Interment Records, 1880-1979 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Wales Wales, Anglesey, Parish Registers, 1538-1912 281,418 281,418 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

