New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 28 October 2019

FamilySearch.org added approximately 100,000 new, notable Catholic Church Records from Salta, Argentina (1634-1972). Search additional free historical records from American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, Peru, the United States and Wales.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|2,874
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Salta, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1972
|98,907
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|4,072
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959
|58
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|2,670
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|18,221
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|826
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|96
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|565
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|6,480
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|365
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|68
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974
|697
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|6,638
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965
|6,606
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988
|80
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960
|7,687
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|10,729
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Stark County Circuit Court, Stark County Naturalization Records
|56
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|12,755
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|30,826
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905
|168
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991
|5,678
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Grand Army of the Republic, Burial Records, 1861-1948
|364
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909
|2,537
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|601
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Board of Health, Shelby County, Memphis Death Records, 1848-1913
|1,061
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933
|196
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|98,269
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Iowa Naturalization Records, 1859-1990
|55,114
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Louisiana, Passenger Departures from New Orleans, 1867-1871
|5,123
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Interment Records, 1880-1979
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Wales
|Wales, Anglesey, Parish Registers, 1538-1912
|281,418
|281,418
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
