Matt Menashes Tapped as Executive Director of the National Genealogical Society

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 1 NOVEMBER 2019—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) Board of Directors welcomes Matt Menashes, a veteran executive with twenty years’ experience in association management, as executive director. He will begin his employment with NGS on 1 November 2019. Menashes will lead all operational aspects of the national membership organization, while working with the Board to develop a shared vision for the future as NGS moves toward a merger with the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) by October 2020.

Menashes comes to NGS from the natural resources sector, where he was a senior executive in associations in outdoor recreation, coastal and marine management, wildlife, and forestry. He has driven increases in member engagement, revenue, and educational programming for multiple organizations. He is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and a longtime member of both the American Society of Association Executives and BoardSource. Menashes currently serves on the Board of Leveling the Playing Field, a charity that provides sports equipment to underserved youth throughout the Washington, DC/Baltimore region.

According to Ben Spratling, president of the NGS Board, Menashes was selected through an extensive process that attracted almost two hundred applicants. “We are excited Matt has accepted the position as our executive director. He has an impressive record of identifying and implementing sustainable, long-term growth strategies and is especially gifted at delivering positive results for members. The NGS Board and staff look forward to the innovation and experience Matt will bring to our organization, especially as we move toward our next phase.”

”I am thrilled to have been chosen to serve as NGS’s executive director and to be welcomed into the genealogy community,” Menashes said. “I look forward to working with our great team at NGS and our colleagues at the Federation of Genealogical Societies to move the merger forward, build on our great service to the community, and expand the ways genealogists share and learn together. What a great time to be joining a field with such a wonderful reputation and such significance for families around the world.”