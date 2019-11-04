New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 November 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY (4 November 2019), FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from Buenos Aires, ArgentinaNetherlands, and Venezuela. More from  England, Russia, and the United States, including Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Argentina Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981 844,244 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992 12,343 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 217,264 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 204,859 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Russia Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934 100 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Black Hawk County, Waterloo, World War I Pledge Cards, 1917-1918 44,057 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana War of 1812 Pension Lists 2,857 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626-2001 374,690 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Mexico, County Death Records, 1907-1952 195 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Church Records, 1897-1984 934 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Dakota, Church Records, 1875-1993 3,759 0 New indexed records collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 154,736 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

 

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

