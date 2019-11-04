New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 November 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY (4 November 2019), FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Netherlands, and Venezuela. More from England, Russia, and the United States, including Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

