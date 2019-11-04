New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 November 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
SALT LAKE CITY (4 November 2019), FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Netherlands, and Venezuela. More from England, Russia, and the United States, including Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981
|844,244
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992
|12,343
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|217,264
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|204,859
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Russia
|Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934
|100
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Black Hawk County, Waterloo, World War I Pledge Cards, 1917-1918
|44,057
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana War of 1812 Pension Lists
|2,857
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626-2001
|374,690
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Mexico, County Death Records, 1907-1952
|195
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Church Records, 1897-1984
|934
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Church Records, 1875-1993
|3,759
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|154,736
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
