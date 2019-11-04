Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Create Better Pictures and Scanned Images

Reclaim the Records Introduces the Online New York City GEOGRAPHIC Birth Index

The International Society for British Genealogy and Family History Presents the Commonwealth Virtual Institute

New Database with Photos of WWll Soviet Army Veterans is now Online

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 28 October 2019

Free FamilySearch Family History Classes and Webinars for November 2019

New Records are Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Cruise Planners announces Gold, Pioneers, and Family History Cruise 2020

Matt Menashes Tapped as Executive Director of the National Genealogical Society

American Ancestors Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Author, Historian Joseph Ellis

Ancestry Makes $1 Million Educational Grant to UpToDate to Develop Genetic Testing Information for Medical Providers

Witches in Your Family Tree

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.