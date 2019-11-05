Doctor at Center of Lawsuit involving DNA Agrees to Give Up Medical License

A Colorado doctor who is accused in a lawsuit of using his own sperm to artificially inseminate multiple women, has voluntarily given up his medical license.

On Friday, the Grand Junction, Colorado, doctor agreed to relinquish his medical license to the Colorado Medical Board after just renewing it in May. When earlier asked if he would give a DNA sample, the doctor replied, “No.” When asked why, he stated, “Because I don’t want to have any incriminating evidence against me.”

