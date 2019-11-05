Genealogy at Sea! July 2020

The following announcement was written by Diana Smith, the organizer of next year’s Genealogy at Sea Adventure:

You may have heard that Gary Smith, my husband and genealogy partner, passed away in February 2018. Although he is terribly missed (especially by me), he wanted the genealogy adventures to continue, so I am preparing for a cruise to Bermuda in July 2020. Our friend Dick Eastman will serve as cohost.

We will be traveling with CruiseEverything again, on the lovely Celebrity Summit, with our friends, professional genealogists and popular speakers, Dick Eastman and Ann Staley, 19 July to 26 July 2020.

Full details are available on the CruiseEverything website at https://www.cecruisegroups.com/2020-genealogy-cruise.html. There is a link to the upcoming cruise, with photos of the ship, cabins, restaurants, and public areas, and information on the ports of call. You can also see a gallery of photos from our previous genealogy cruises. Check it out!

As before, we are planning a wide range of genealogy activities. We will have presentations and some group sessions in private meeting rooms, one-on-one consultation opportunities, and lots of networking available. There will be genealogy activities every day at sea, plus a few optional opportunities in port, should anyone choose to stay onboard. The topics will be announced soon.

The Summit is a lovely 5-star ship (I’ve sailed on her before), and Celebrity treats us very well. We will leave Port Liberty (New York City metro area) on Sunday afternoon, sailing past the Statue of Liberty en route to Newport, RI, (Many of us have ancestry in RI) where we will dock for the day on Monday, departing at 5 PM. We will then be at sea until Wednesday afternoon when we will dock in Kings Wharf, Bermuda. We will remain there until Friday afternoon. We will then be at sea Friday night and Saturday, returning to Port Liberty on Sunday morning. We will have two and a half days at sea for presentation and group activities. This will also give us plenty of time for talking about genealogy, networking, participating in shipboard activities, and sightseeing in the ports.

I would appreciate your assistance in getting the word out about our cruise. As always, the more, the merrier. If you could share to your blog, forward this to others, or just tell your friends, it will be appreciated.

We already have a few signed up, but would love more. For more details and any questions, contact Herb at CruiseEverything (239)275-1717. Be sure to ask if there are any early booking amenities available from Celebrity and don’t forget to get travel insurance. The deposit to hold space is $250 per person, with final payment due 15 March 2020.

Any questions on the genealogy portion of the trip, contact me at TalkGenealogy@gmail.com.

Diana Crisman Smith

and Dick Eastman

and Ann Staley

Your genealogy-at-sea hosts