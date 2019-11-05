MyHeritage Education: New Content to Master Your Genealogy Skills

The following announcement was written by MyHeritage:
We recently launched MyHeritage Education, our new online resource center.
Available in English, German, Dutch, French, Swedish, and Norwegian, MyHeritage Education offers a wealth of material to help you learn about every facet of MyHeritage. The content includes articles, how-to videos, and webinars covering a wide variety of topics, as well as plenty of tips for everyone, from beginner family history enthusiasts to seasoned genealogists.
I’m pleased to share our first monthly update from MyHeritage Education! I hope that you’ll find it useful and enjoy receiving updates on all of the new material we publish each month.
Below you’ll find a summary of the new items that we’ve added to the site since its launch in September.
Webinars
We’ve published 23 videos of the sessions from MyHeritage LIVE 2019 in Amsterdam, plus:
Articles
Videos
What can you do with this information? Stay up to date on new features, expand your knowledge of MyHeritage, and help us promote the new content on your social channels.
Please let us know if you have any feedback about the site or ideas for new content.
