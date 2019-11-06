Help Wanted: Looking for Former TMG Users to Help Test a Future Version of Family Historian

The Master Genealogist, usually referred to as “TMG,” was a very powerful genealogy program for Windows. I have to use the word “was” because the company that produced TMG folded up and went out of business. TMG is no longer available for purchase, is no longer being upgraded, and no longer has a Customer Service department to answer customers’ questions and to help with using the program.

Despite all that, many TMG users remain loyal to the program as they have not yet found any replacement program that includes all the power and advanced features offered in TMG. Actually, I believe that at least one program is as powerful as TMG and has been available for years but many TMG users have not been aware of its existence. However, Simon Orde, the owner of Calico Pie Limited and the creator of Family Historian genealogy software, is looking for experienced TMG users who are also Family Historian 6 users, to test a new upcoming version of Family Historian. The new version (7) includes features added specifically for TMG users, such as an improved TMG import routine which automatically converts sophisticated TMG narrative sentences containing ‘variables’ (TMG users will know what I’m talking about) to Family Historian equivalents. I would refer to these volunteers as “beta testers” although that is my terminology, not Simon’s.

Family Historian is a very powerful and very flexible genealogy program for Windows. In my opinion, Family Historian has always been one of the leading Windows genealogy programs available. It always has been a very strong competitor to TMG and Simon Orde plans for the next release to be even stronger.

I understand that a formal program of testing version 7 with selected customers, is due to start shortly. Last week, I met Simon at the RootsTech conference in London and I asked him if he could predict a release date for Family Historian version 7. He replied, “As soon as my testers tell me it is ready for release.” I suspect he also meant, “… and not one day sooner” although he didn’t use those exact words.

I am guessing version 7 is a few weeks or months away, certainly not years.

Version 7 of Family Historian will include a very powerful word processor that provides familiar word-processing features such as bullets and tables, but also includes embedded record links (that is, links to records in your project), web links (links to websites), private notes-within-notes incorporating hash tags (similar to hash tags used on Twitter and elsewhere), and embedded source citations (that is, numbered source citations which can be inserted into the text itself, rather than just attached to the note as a whole). The new version also includes improved support for sources and source templates, new relationship diagrams, new DNA tools, quite a few new reports, and quite a few enhancements to existing features.

While in London, I watched Simon give a demonstration of the new version 7 of Family Historian and must say I was impressed. I believe that Family Historian has been the most powerful and flexible Windows genealogy program for some time now and version 7 will only enhance its reputation when released.

If you have Family Historian 6 and are interested in helping the development and fine tuning of one of the leading Windows genealogy programs of today, please send an email to support@family-historian.co.uk and include a brief summary of why you think you might be qualified to examine the Family Historian beta test version and to provide feedback from a TMG user’s viewpoint. If you don’t have version 6, apparently since November 1st and until version 7 is released, anyone who buys a copy of Family Historian 6 as a download (full version only) from the Family Historian website, will get a free upgrade to version 7 when available.

Comment by Dick Eastman: I will say that Family Historian has a different “look and feel” from The Master Genealogist. In my mind, that’s a good thing. If you become one of the new testers providing feedback, don’t expect Family Historian to look exactly like TMG or to emulate TMG’s menus in any way. These are two very different programs from different software developers, with different screens, and different reports. In my opinion, Family Historian has the more user-friendly user interface of the two programs.

The goal is to see if the proposed version of Family Historian provides the EQUIVALENT FUNCTIONALITY that is important to experienced TMG users, although not necessarily the identical functionality. In other words, does Family Historian version 7 meet the needs of TMG users?

Again, if you are interested in helping the development and fine tuning of one of the leading Windows genealogy programs of today, please send an email to support@family-historian.co.uk.

NOTE: The screenshots shown above were made with new Family Historian software still being developed. Don’t be surprised if the final product to be released has some differences. In fact, YOU may be able to define some of those differences!