Ancestry® Veteran’s Day Offer: Free Access To World’s Largest US Military Records Collection

· November 7, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by Ancestry:

Ancestry® will offer free access to the world’s largest US military records collection.  Find inspiring stories about heroic family members who served our country.

    • Accessible November 8 at 7:00PM EST through November 17 at 11:59PM EST.
    • During that time frame, go to www.ancestry.com/honor
    • More than 260 million US military records
    • More than 60% of Ancestry U.S. subscribers who have a family tree have found at least one military record for an ancestor!
    • Find draft cards, enlistment records, soldier pension indexes and more
    • Our U.S. military records cover all 50 states and nearly 400 years of American history

Resources:

