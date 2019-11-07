Ancestry® Veteran’s Day Offer: Free Access To World’s Largest US Military Records Collection

The following announcement was written by Ancestry:
Ancestry® will offer free access to the world’s largest US military records collection. Find inspiring stories about heroic family members who served our country.
-
- Accessible November 8 at 7:00PM EST through November 17 at 11:59PM EST.
- During that time frame, go to www.ancestry.com/honor
- More than 260 million US military records
- More than 60% of Ancestry U.S. subscribers who have a family tree have found at least one military record for an ancestor!
- Find draft cards, enlistment records, soldier pension indexes and more
- Our U.S. military records cover all 50 states and nearly 400 years of American history
Resources:
-
- Landing Page: www.ancestry.com/honor
- Full list of collections: https://www.ancestry.com/search/categories/war_all/#collections
- Anyone can help honor our veterans: Capture WWII Veteran’s Stories
