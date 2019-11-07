Findmypast Announces Free Veterans Day Access

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

FINDMYPAST GRANTS FREE ACCESS AHEAD OF VETERANS DAY 2019

Explore the lives of your military ancestors and their families for free this Veterans Day weekend All US, UK, Irish, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand and world records will be completely free to search and explore from the 8 th to the 11 th November 2019



Leading British & Irish family history website, Findmypast, will be providing free access to their entire collection of military and civilian records ahead of Veterans Day 2019.

From 12pm (GMT) Friday November 8th, until 12pm Monday November 11th, all records on Findmypast excluding newspapers, electoral rolls and the Periodical Source Index, will be completely free to search and explore.

This includes more than 85 million military records covering the Armed Forces of the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. Researches will be able to search for their ancestors in a variety of fascinating documents ranging from service records and pensions to medal rolls, POW records, casualty lists and more.

By providing free access to these detail rich documents, Findmypast is offering all visitors to the site the chance to honour the struggles and sacrifices endured by their military ancestors by telling their stories.

What’s more, all other records including censuses, births, marriages & deaths, wills, education & employment records, travel and social history records will also be free to use

Free access to such a wide range of resources will enable researchers to paint a complete picture of their ancestor’s lives, before, after and during their military service, as well the impact it had on the wider family.