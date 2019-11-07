The Wikipedia Of Graves: Israeli App CemoMemo Brings Cemeteries Into The Digital World

CemoMemo, a collaborative documentation platform for gravestones, is undertaking the digitization of headstones to turn cemetery visitations into unique historical explorations.

The project started as a collaboration between the Software Engineering and the Land of Israel Studies departments at Kinneret Academic College. “The idea was to develop an online searchable database of cemetery headstones,” according to Dr. Michael J. May.

Combining the historical and the touristic value in one platform, the operators claim to provide “many more fields and research capabilities than any other system out there.” Currently, there are two other active players in the field of headstone digitization. One of them is the genealogy platform MyHeritage, which claimed earlier this year to have completed the digitalization of all of Israel’s graves and cemeteries, documenting a total of 1.5 million gravestones in 638 cemeteries throughout Israel in partnership with the application BillionGraves. The second player is called Find A Grave, run by the commercial genealogy company Ancestry.com.

At this time, CemoMemo’s owners are focusing on cemeteries in their home country of Israel. However, the technology should work for cemeteries in most other countries as well.

