American Society of Genealogists awards Certificate of Appreciation to David E. Rencher

The following announcement was written by the American Society of Genealogists

On rare occasions the American Society of Genealogists awards a Certificate of Appreciation to an individual or organization in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the discipline of genealogy. At its Annual Meeting November 2, 2019, the Society awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to David Rencher, A.G., C.G., Chief Genealogical Officer of FamilySearch and, from 1999 to 2002 and again since 2018, Director of the Family History Library, in recognition of his vigorous and visionary efforts to serve the aims of scholarly genealogy at the Family History Library and at FamilySearch.

The American Society of Genealogists, founded in 1940, is an independent honorary society of the leading published scholars in the field of American genealogy. The ASG is limited to fifty life-time members designated as Fellows. From its inception to the present, the ASG has served the discipline of genealogy by embodying and promoting the highest standards of genealogical scholarship. Learn more about the ASG online at http://fasg.org.