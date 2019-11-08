American Society of Genealogists grants ASG Scholar Award for 2020 to Denise Cross and Candace Marx

The following announcement was written by the American Society of Genealogists:

The ASG Scholar Award rewards talented genealogists with stipends to pursue advanced academic training in genealogy. At its meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 2, 2019, the American Society of Genealogists granted the ASG Scholar Award to two recipients:

To Denise Cross of Berlin, Massachusetts, for her article “Uniting the Identity of Samuel Fletcher of New York and Vermont.”

To Candace Marx of Norridge, Illinois, for her article “A Luxembourger Family Comes to America: The Wagners of Aurora, Illinois.”

Ms. Cross will use her award to attend the Genealogical Research Program of Pittsburgh (GRIP) and Ms. Marx will use her award to attend the Excelsior College Genetic Genealogy Program.

The American Society of Genealogists, founded in 1940, is an independent honorary society of the leading published scholars in the field of American genealogy. The ASG is limited to fifty life-time members designated as Fellows. From its inception to the present, the ASG has served the discipline of genealogy by embodying and promoting the highest standards of genealogical scholarship. Learn more about the ASG online at http://fasg.org.