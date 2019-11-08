Family History Researcher Academy Re-releases the English and Welsh Family History Researcher Course

The following announcement was written by the Family History Researcher Academy:

The Family History Researcher Academy has revised and re-released its wide-ranging English/Welsh course aimed at helping researchers find elusive English or Welsh ancestors in the records. The concise lessons highlight some of the lesser known resources which are often overlooked by many researchers, as well as looking at what record collections are available on and offline.

For November they are running a trial offer of just $1/£1 for a 4 week trial, after which it becomes $14 or £11 a month, with the option to cancel at any time.

The Family History Researcher Academy’s English and Welsh Family History Course offers a new lesson released inside a private members area weekly for 52 weeks. The course has been well received since it was first released back in 2013.

The 52 weekly lessons explore the different resources, data sets and documents that reveal more about English or Welsh ancestry and allow the reader to become a much better informed researcher from studying the modules at their own pace. Written from a practical point of view, contributors include professional genealogists, online data experts and family historian, Nick Thorne.

Topics covered in the 12 months include:

The census collections, The Parish records, The Parish Chest, Dade Registers, County Record offices and the valuable treasures they contain, Nonconformist Religious records, Clandestine marriages, City and Town Directories, Census substitutes, Apprentices, Professionals, Military, Merchant Navy, Illegitimacy, The Workhouse, Poor Law, Death records, Burial, Wills, Rural ancestors, Bankrupts, Black sheep, Genetics and DNA, Occupations, Maps and Charts, The National Archives and Other depositories, Family Search Centres, Passports, Manorial records, Newspapers and more!

The Family History Researcher Academy is offering a Special Offer Trial for just $1 or £1 for a month (then $14/£11 per month x 11 – However, you may cancel anytime).

Receive 4 modules plus the bonus content (Pay in US$) now by going to: http s ://www.familyhistoryresearcher.com/specialoffer/