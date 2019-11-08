FREE Access to All Databases on AmericanAncestors.org from Tuesday, November 12 through Tuesday, November 19

The following announcement was written by American Ancestors:

Who: American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society, the world’s oldest genealogical organization, and the most respected name in family history.

What: Fall back into family history research with FREE access to more than 1.4 billion searchable names on AmericanAncestors.org between Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Anyone can access the many research databases by registering as a FREE Guest Member at AmericanAncestors.org/Free-Billion.

AmericanAncestors.org contains some of the most important online databases for researching American ancestry, with more than 1.4 billion names in records covering 18 countries. Many databases include original content created by experts and scholars, including:

      • Mayflower Families Fifth Generation Descendants, 1700-1880
      • Massachusetts: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston Records, 1789-1920
      • New England Historical and Genealogical Register
      • American Genealogist
      • Mayflower Descendant
      • Early New England Families, 1641-1700
      • Massachusetts: Vital Records, 1620-1850
      • Massachusetts: Vital Records, 1841-1910
      • Great Migration Begins: Immigrants to N.E. 1620-1633, Vols. I-III
      • Hundreds more!

Why: American Ancestors is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and inspire family historians everywhere.

Where: http://americanancestors.org/free-billion

When: Tuesday, November 12 to Tuesday, November 19, 2019. (Specific times are 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 to 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 – all times are Eastern Standard).

How: To access all databases, sign up as a guest (it’s free!) at http://americanancestors.org/free-billion

 

