I suspect most genealogists believe a census should be 100% accurate and also should include all residents being counted. The following is an extract from the American Library Association’s Blog:

On Nov. 4, 2019, the American Library Association (ALA) announced the Library Census Equity Fund. ALA will provide 25 libraries with $2,000 mini-grants to bolster their service to hard-to-count communities and help achieve a complete count in the 2020 Census. Applications are due by November 22, 2019.

Historically, certain groups of people have been undercounted disproportionately by the decennial census. Traditionally undercounted populations include young children, American Indians and Alaska Natives, people experiencing homelessness, and people of color, among others. In the 2020 Census, which will have a new online response option, people who lack internet access or online skills may also be at risk of being undercounted. (To learn more, see ALA’s Libraries’ Guide to the 2020 Census.)

To address these issues, applicants to the Library Census Equity Fund may propose activities such as conducting community outreach activities or expanding the library’s technology capacity for people completing the census questionnaire online. All types of libraries and library organizations are eligible to apply (e.g. public libraries, school libraries, academic libraries, Library Friends or Foundations, library cooperatives, state library associations, etc.).

There’s more information available in the American Library Association’s Blog at: http://www.ala.org/advocacy/govinfo/census/grants.