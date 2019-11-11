Geni Introduces Consistency Checker to the World Family Tree

The following announcement is an excerpt from a much longer article posted to the Geni Blog:

Today we are excited to introduce the new Consistency Checker to Geni’s World Family Tree. The Consistency Checker will constantly monitor changes to profiles in the family tree to detect common errors or inconsistencies and bring them to your attention so that you can make the necessary changes to improve the quality and accuracy of the family tree.

This helpful tool checks for 26 types of inconsistencies, ranging from obvious issues, such as a child born before their parent, to more subtle problems, such as an event after death. It offers you a fast and easy way to fix mistakes to ensure that the most accurate information is found on Geni profiles.

And it is available to everyone for free!

The Consistency Checker has been running on all newly added and edited profiles since the beginning of this year. We will soon back fill inconsistencies for older profiles in batches, until all profiles on Geni have been checked.

You can read the full announcement, including detailed instructions on how to access the new Consistency Checker, at: https://www.geni.com/blog/introducing-the-consistency-checker-to-the-world-family-tree-3104764.html.