Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Scanning Old Books

Forget Paper. Forget Hard Drives. Forget CD and DVD Disks. Forget Most Everything Else. For Long-Term preservation, Use a Piece of Glass.

The Free Scanner App You Probably Already Have Installed

Have You Used the FamilySearch Digital Library?

Book Review: Who Was Ann Gregg?

MyHeritage Education: New Content to Master Your Genealogy Skills

Warrant Issued Permitting Police Full Access to GEDmatch Database

Help Wanted: Looking for Former TMG Users to Help Test a Future Version of Family Historian

The Wikipedia Of Graves: Israeli App CemoMemo Brings Cemeteries Into The Digital World

Don’t Want to Lose (Parts of) Your Genealogical Data?

Genealogy at Sea! July 2020

Library Census Equity Fund

American Society of Genealogists awards Certificate of Appreciation to David E. Rencher

American Society of Genealogists grants ASG Scholar Award for 2020 to Denise Cross and Candace Marx

Hackney Area Lloyd George Domesday records added to TheGenealogist’s Map Explore

Findmypast Announces Free Veterans Day Access

Ancestry® Veteran’s Day Offer: Free Access To World’s Largest US Military Records Collection

FREE Access to All Databases on AmericanAncestors.org from Tuesday, November 12 through Tuesday, November 19

Family History Researcher Academy Re-releases the English and Welsh Family History Researcher Course

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Inc. has Hired a new Chief Executive Officer: Kenneth Chahine, a former Ancestry.com Executive

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 November 2019

New Military Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

Doctor at Center of Lawsuit involving DNA Agrees to Give Up Medical License

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.