The ‘Baby Killer’ Drug

A 19th century ad for Winslow’s Soothing Syrup shows happy children and a resting mother. The morphine-laced patent medicine was invented in Maine and sold by Bangor druggist Jeremiah Curtis. It made him a millionaire and killed an unknown number of children.

In 19th-century America, druggists openly sold millions of bottles of opiate and alcohol-laced patent medicines for consoling fussy babies. Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup was one of the most successful — and lethal — potions on the market. It was linked to untold numbers of child deaths and the American Medical Association labeled it a “baby killer.”

