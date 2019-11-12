The State Archives of North Carolina is Looking for Transcribers

The following is an announcement from the State Archives of North Carolina:

TranscribeNC, the crowd sourced transcription program by the State Archives of North Carolina, has reached a milestone. Over the last six months, over 100 volunteers have dedicated their time to complete over 1600 page edits. The local draft board project will close on November 30. You still have a chance to make history!

Beginning in December, TrasncribeNC will debut new projects focusing on WWI letters and diaries and women’s history. More information coming soon!

If you or someone you know is interested in keeping some of NC’s important stories alive, please go to https://fromthepage.com/ncdcr-ncarchives for more information.