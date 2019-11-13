My Not-So-Evil “Twin Brother”

I have long been a fan of the television series “The Curse of Oak Island” that is now in its seventh season on the History Channel. I think I have seen every episode of the program. I also have had a long-term interest in another possibly related topic of European adventurers roaming around North America in the 1300s.

The travels of these Europeans in North America is unproven, but there is a lot of circumstantial evidence. I find the subject interesting. For details, see my earlier articles, “Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island?“ and “Update: Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island?”

Because of my investigations into the Westford Knight, I even had a very brief appearance in one of “The Curse of Oak Island” episodes last year.

I also have been a technology geek for years and have written a number of articles in this newsletter about genealogy uses of GPS devices, ground penetrating radar, and other high-tech methods of finding graves, ancestors’ homesteads, and other locations of interest to genealogists and historians.

Imagine my surprise last night when I watched the latest episode of “The Curse of Oak Island.” One person on the show looked strangely familiar. He is also a high-tech geek and is very involved in GPS and ground penetrating radar.

Do you see a resemblance between us?

Here is a picture of my television’s screen I took last night during the latest episode of “The Curse of Oak Island” showing Don Johnston of Loral GPS Services as he was using ground penetrating radar to locate hidden tunnels on Oak island:

Here is a picture of me that I use on this newsletter:

Uncanny?