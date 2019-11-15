New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 11 November 2019

FamilySearch.org added Chilean (1821-2015) and South African (1886-2010) cemetery records. More historical records added from American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Portugal and the United States of America (including over 600,000 Charleston, South Carolina records (1732 – 1872) and Native American Census Rolls (1885-1940)).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.