New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 11 November 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch.org added Chilean (1821-2015) and South African (1886-2010) cemetery records. More historical records added from American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Portugal and the United States of America (including over 600,000 Charleston, South Carolina records (1732 – 1872) and Native American Census Rolls (1885-1940)).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|3,201
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|8,050
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959
|18
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|6,380
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015
|0
|347,205
|Added images to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|37,799
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|5,845
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|29,440
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|1,528
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Treble Almanac & Dublin Directory 1783
|8,201
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, W.P.W. Phillimore & Gertrude Thrift, Indexes to Irish Wills 1536-1858, 5 vols
|32,483
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1930
|9,299
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|41,184
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|14,073
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|1,907
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Aveiro, Civil Registration, 1911-1915
|202
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Cemetery Records, 1886-2010
|817,273
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974
|707
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|5,588
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965
|5,649
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988
|15
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960
|1,614
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|59,150
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970
|6,753
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Idaho Naturalization Records, 1892-1990
|15,751
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015
|173,862
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1965
|3,805
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|35,111
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|69,302
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland, Kent County, Voter Registration Records, 1853-1898
|40
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905
|235
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana Naturalization Records, 1868-1999
|7,485
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909
|387
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, Naturalization Records, 1868-1924
|1,864
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Rhode Island, Vital records, 1846-1898, 1901-1953
|86,712
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|509
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston District, Bill of sales of Negro slaves, 1774-1872
|245,755
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston District, Estate inventories, 1732-1844
|398,496
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913
|42,733
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933
|1,057
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|326,954
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940
|276,733
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
