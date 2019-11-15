New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 11 November 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org added Chilean (1821-2015) and South African (1886-2010) cemetery records. More historical records added from American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, PeruPortugal and the United States of America (including over 600,000 Charleston, South Carolina records (1732 – 1872) and Native American Census Rolls (1885-1940)).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 3,201 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 8,050 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959 18 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 6,380 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015 0 347,205 Added images to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 37,799 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 5,845 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 29,440 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 1,528 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Treble Almanac & Dublin Directory 1783 8,201 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, W.P.W. Phillimore & Gertrude Thrift, Indexes to Irish Wills 1536-1858, 5 vols 32,483 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1930 9,299 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 41,184 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 14,073 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 1,907 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Aveiro, Civil Registration, 1911-1915 202 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Cemetery Records, 1886-2010 817,273 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974 707 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 5,588 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965 5,649 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988 15 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960 1,614 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 59,150 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970 6,753 0 New indexed records collection
United States Idaho Naturalization Records, 1892-1990 15,751 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015 173,862 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1965 3,805 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 35,111 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 69,302 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Kent County, Voter Registration Records, 1853-1898 40 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905 235 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana Naturalization Records, 1868-1999 7,485 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909 387 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, Naturalization Records, 1868-1924 1,864 0 New indexed records collection
United States Rhode Island, Vital records, 1846-1898, 1901-1953 86,712 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 509 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston District, Bill of sales of Negro slaves, 1774-1872 245,755 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston District, Estate inventories, 1732-1844 398,496 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 42,733 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933 1,057 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 326,954 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940 276,733 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

