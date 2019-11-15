New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

British Armed Forces, First World War Soldiers’ Medical Records

Over 36,000 new additions from the National Archives in Kew are now available to search. These highly detailed records include images of original documents and will reveal when and where your ancestor was wounded, the nature of their injuries, where they were treated and how long they were. Service details and other additional notes may also be included.

The medical records were collected by the Medical Research Committee and then given over to the British Museum during the First World War, 1914 to 1918. The records were used for statistical research. In 1931, Thomas John Mitchell and G M Smith published History of the Great War, based on official documents. Medical services: Casualties and medical statistics of the Great War from the data gathered from these medical records.

United States, Official Army Register 1861-1865

Did your ancestors serve in the volunteer force of the United States Army between 1861 and 1865? Explore thousands of PDF images of official army registers created by the United States Adjutant General’s Office to uncover details of their service.

The United States Volunteers force was separate from the Regular Army. During the nineteenth century, this was the United State Federal Government’s main means of raising large forces of citizen soldiers needed in time of war to supplement the regular army.

United States, Massachusetts: Index Of Casualties, World War II

Find out if your Massachusetts ancestors died in service during World War II. Explore this collection of more than 9,000 records compiled by the Adjutant General of the Commonwealth and held by the Massachusetts Archives. Transcripts include rank, death date, death place, additional notes and a link to an image of the original document.

An accompanying printed booklet with the title: World War II Honor list of dead and missing– the State of Massachusetts contains corresponding data, although the information in the booklet is arranged by county, and is confined to the name, serial number, rank, and circumstances of the death of each soldier.

PERiodical Source Index Update

Over 6,000 new images have been added this month. These new additions add additional years for the Saint Louis Catholic Historical Review, Daughters of the American Revolution Magazine and the Friends Historical Society Journal

PERSI provides a simple way to access articles, photos, and other material you might not find using traditional search methods. This can help to build the historical context around your personal research, and the world your ancestors lived in.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

Nearly 200,000 new pages have been added to our collection with updates to 21 of our existing titles covering England, Scotland and Ireland.