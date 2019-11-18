Ancestry Uses Artificial Intelligence to Sift Through Hundreds of Thousands of Obituaries

From an article in the Market Research Base web site at https://marketresearchbase.com/2019/11/16/ancestry-faucets-ai-to-sift-by-hundreds-of-thousands-of-obituaries/:

“Ancestry used synthetic intelligence to extract obituary particulars hidden in a half-billion digitized newspaper pages courting again to 1690, knowledge invaluable for patrons constructing their household bushes.

“The household historical past and consumer-genomics firm, based mostly in Lehi, Utah, started the venture in late 2017 and launched the brand new performance final month. By its subsidiary Newspapers.com, the corporate had a trove of newspaper pages, together with obituaries — however it stated that manually discovering and importing these loss of life notices to Ancestry.com in a kind that was usable for patrons would possible have taken years. As a substitute, Ancestry tasked its 24-person data-science workforce with having know-how pinpoint and make sense of the info. The workforce educated machine-learning algorithms to acknowledge obituary content material in these 525 million newspaper pages. It then educated one other set of algorithms to detect and index key information from the obituaries, resembling names of the deceased’s partner and youngsters, start dates, birthplaces and extra.”

