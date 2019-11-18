Association of Professional Genealogists Announces New Officers, Board, and Nominations Committee Members

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

David McDonald Named President of World’s Largest Professional Organization for Genealogy

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 16 November 2019—The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG®) has announced the results of its election for new officers, board members, and nominations committee members. The APG membership elected six at-large board members for two-year terms. Two nominations committee members were elected for one-year terms. Those elected:

Executive Committee (two-year term)

President: David McDonald, (Wisconsin) has served two years as APG vice president, as well as on the National Genealogical Society Board (NGS) of Directors, as a trustee and president of the Board for Certification of Genealogists, and as president of the International Society for British Genealogy & Family History. He edited the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society’s newsletter and has written for a number of journals and quarterlies, including the National Genealogical Society Quarterly.

Vice President: Patricia Walls Stamm, CG, CGL, (Missouri) is a professional researcher with over 30 years of experience. During this time, she performed research for clients; lectured at both the local and national level; taught at both the St. Louis Community College and Institute of Genealogy & Historical Research; wrote articles for NGS News Magazine and APG Quarterly; coordinated genealogical research trips into Fort Wayne, Madison, Salt Lake City, and Washington, DC; and functioned as NGS’s education manager. She is a life member of the St. Louis Genealogical Society and Missouri State Historical Society, and a member of both the NGS and APG.

Secretary: Cari A. Taplin, CG, (Texas) is related to Roy Rogers. Or at least that’s what her family told her. As a result, finding her true heritage has been her focus since the year 2000. She has served in a wide variety of volunteer and leadership positions for several state, local, and national societies over the years. She currently serves on the boards of the APG and the Federation of Genealogical Societies. She is the president of the Lone Star Chapter of the APG. As the owner of GenealogyPANTS, she provides speaking, research, and consultation services. Cari focuses on mid-western states, methodology and researching family legends.

Treasurer: Edward Grandi brings the organization 25 years of experience in a family insurance agency rising to become president before merging with a larger insurance agency. He worked 13 years in the nonprofit sector as a development director and as executive director of two organizations, one of which was the NGS. Subsequently he has worked on a consulting basis including as a professional genealogist. Regarding finance, he has served and continues to serve in several for-profit and non-profit organizations.

Board of Directors (two-year term)

John Boeren (Netherlands) has worked at the Tilburg Regional Archives in the Netherlands He served as the mayors of Tilburg and Goirle, until 2018. As a full-time professional genealogist, he runs Antecedentia, a genealogy business for research in the Netherlands. He writes articles about genealogy in the Netherlands, and is the author of Legacy’s QuickGuide on Dutch Genealogy. For more than 20 years, he has given lectures and courses in the Netherlands and Belgium. He was a speaker at the International Conference on Heritage Interpretation (2016, 2018), THE Genealogy Show (2019) and Ontario Ancestors (2019).

Janet Hovorka (Utah), with her husband Kim Hovorka, owns Family ChartMasters, the official printers for every major genealogy software and database company. Janet has been a regular columnist for the Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly since 2016 and is the author of the Zap The Grandma Gap book and 9 workbooks to help people connect with their family by connecting them to their family history. Janet received a bachelor’s degree in ancient near eastern history and a master’s degree in library and information science from Brigham Young University. She is a past two-term president of the Utah Genealogical Association and teaches business and genealogy courses at Salt Lake Community College. She has presented hundreds of lectures all over the world to help people learn about their family’s history.

Benjamin Hollister (Australia) is returning for another term on the APG Board, having served since 2016. He has been a professional genealogist since 2007 and a historical researcher since 1997. He currently owns and operates a historical research business focusing on German-Australian research, as well as offering a variety of support services to historical researchers. Over the past 20 years, Ben has also held executive management positions with not-for-profit companies and organizations in Australia. He also founded and served as executive officer of the German-Australian Genealogy and History Alliance, a network of societies, archives and researchers. He is an Associate Fellow of the Australian Institute of Management, a Member of the Institute of Community Directors Australia, and a Certified Professional with the Australian Library and Information Association.

Annette Burke Lyttle (Florida) coordinated the APG Professional Management Conference (PMC) in 2017, 2018, and 2019, assisting with its growth as a stand-alone conference. She is a national speaker, having presented at NGS and FGS, as well as at regional conferences. Though she accepts client research projects, the focus of her business is educating other genealogists through speaking, writing, and coaching about methods, resources, and fleshing out ancestral stories. Annette has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in English. She has taught English at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Schiller International University in Heidelberg, Germany, and Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is a graduate of ProGen 27. She has had articles published in the Illinois Genealogical Quarterly and NGS Magazine. She is an editorial assistant for the National Genealogical Society Quarterly.

Mary Kircher Roddy, CG (Washington) served APG as treasurer the last two years. She has been a genealogist since 2000, becoming interested in the subject in anticipation of an extended trip to Ireland. She earned a certificate from the Genealogy and Family History program at the University of Washington in 2005. She completed ProGen31 in 2017. She earned her credential from the Board for Certification of Genealogists in July 2019. Mary lectures frequently in Washington state and at local and national conferences. She is a regular webinar presenter for Legacy Family Tree Webinars and has written articles for genealogy magazines and journals.

Rich Venezia (Pennsylvania) founded Rich Roots Genealogy in 2013 and has worked full-time as a professional genealogist since 2014. He was a member of the research team of Genealogy Roadshow (PBS) for two seasons. He is an expert in the research of 20th-century immigrants, especially underutilized record sources and federal records. He also assists clients with dual citizenship applications for Ireland and Italy. He lectures nationwide and gave a TEDxPittsburgh talk on genealogy and empathy in 2017. Venezia holds a bachelor’s degree. in theatre from Point Park University and received a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University in 2015. He is the Immediate Past-President of North Hills Genealogists in Pittsburgh. Under his two-term tenure as President, the group grew in size by over 50 percent. Increasing member benefits was a major goal during his presidency.

2020 Nominations Committee (one-year term)

Teresa Brewer Devine (TX) is an Alabama native who has lived in Texas since 1986. Residing in Austin since 1992, she is a member of the Austin (AGS), Williamson County (WCGS) and Texas State Genealogical Societies (TxSGS). Teresa served on the AGS board for three years and on the nominations committees for both AGS and WCGS in 2018. Currently, she is a board member for the Texas Institute of Genealogical Research and “on the clock” for certification.

Ruy Cardoso, CG, (Massachusetts) served two terms on the APG board (from 2015 to 2018). One of his key committee assignments was to chair a group that revised the APG Code of Ethics and Professional Practices. Ruy has also been an active member of the New England APG chapter for a decade. Ruy has more than twenty years of genealogical experience, with a recent heavy emphasis on military repatriation cases along with extensive past work in New England ancestry and Portuguese parish record research.

“We thank our retiring board members and officers and welcome those elected,” said APG President, David McDonald. “Entering our fifth decade in service to professional genealogists, we have a generational opportunity to broaden and strengthen our work on behalf of colleagues around the world. We have the responsibility to challenge record custodians of the right we have as professionals to practice our craft. We have the courage to stand up for what we know to be best practices for the field, the records we use, and the clients we serve. We have the strength to partner with organizations and entities to shape future decisions that affect us as professionals and practitioners. The next two years can help set a path for increasing relevance and a greater voice for genealogists in the broader public sphere. I look forward to working on your behalf for our association.”

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists in various genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring, and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members come from all fifty U.S. states, Canada, and forty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

###

APG is a registered trademark of the Association of Professional Genealogists. All other trade and service marks are property of their respective owners.