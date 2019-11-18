New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 November 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org added new, free, historical records this week from Benin, Brazil, England, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, South Africa and the United States including 2 million North Carolina birth, marriage, and death records (1800 to 2000).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Benin Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014 250 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012 739,447 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957 49,830 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997 159,775 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793 4,686 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913 2,673 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Thom’s Irish Who’s Who, 1923 2,356 0 New indexed records collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 113,686 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 3,097 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969 45,832 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 97,711 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916 41,089 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alaska Naturalization Records, 1884-1991 4,822 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arkansas, Sevier County, Record of Voters, 1868-1966 212,716 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, County Marriages, 1850-1952 48,368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, County Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905 25,453 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990 7 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Death Records and Death Registers, 1841-1925 33,593 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Church Records, 1675-1970 0 413,237 Added images to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000 2,509,434 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Voter Registration Records, 1868-1898 15,059 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865 12,386 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Wayne County, Court of Common Pleas, Naturalization Records, 1799-1906 13,963 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919 4,321 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

