New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 November 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch.org added new, free, historical records this week from Benin, Brazil, England, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, South Africa and the United States including 2 million North Carolina birth, marriage, and death records (1800 to 2000).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Benin
|Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014
|250
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012
|739,447
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957
|49,830
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997
|159,775
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793
|4,686
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913
|2,673
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Thom’s Irish Who’s Who, 1923
|2,356
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|113,686
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|3,097
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969
|45,832
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954
|97,711
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916
|41,089
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alaska Naturalization Records, 1884-1991
|4,822
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arkansas, Sevier County, Record of Voters, 1868-1966
|212,716
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, County Marriages, 1850-1952
|48,368
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, County Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905
|25,453
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990
|7
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Death Records and Death Registers, 1841-1925
|33,593
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Church Records, 1675-1970
|0
|413,237
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000
|2,509,434
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Voter Registration Records, 1868-1898
|15,059
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865
|12,386
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Wayne County, Court of Common Pleas, Naturalization Records, 1799-1906
|13,963
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919
|4,321
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments