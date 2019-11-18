Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) How to Find Someone Who Has the Book You Seek

Genetic Genealogy can Help Solve Cold Cases. It can also Accuse the Wrong Person.

Geni Introduces Consistency Checker to the World Family Tree

The National Library of Israel and Google Together Will Digitize 120,000 Historic Books and Place Them Online

The State Archives of North Carolina is Looking for Transcribers

USCIS Proposes Fee Increases for Genealogy Records

Native American Genealogy in the New York City Area

Online Telephone Directory Collection of Interest to Genealogists

23andMe’s Stance on Protecting Customers’ Data

Ancestry Says, “Your Privacy is our Top Priority”

Association of Professional Genealogists Announces New Officers, Board, and Nominations Committee Members

White House Photographer David Kennerly to Keynote RootsTech 2020

FamilySearch Celebrates 125th Anniversary

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 11 November 2019

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The ‘Baby Killer’ Drug

My Not-So-Evil “Twin Brother”

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

