White House Photographer David Kennerly to Keynote RootsTech 2020

RootsTech 2020, the world’s largest family history convention, is pleased to announce David Hume Kennerly, Pulitzer Prize—winning White House photographer, as the featured keynote speaker on Friday, February 27, 2020, at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kennerly will share some of his incredible stories as part of RootsTech 2020’s 10th anniversary celebrating genealogy and technology innovation.

David Hume Kennerly has a rich legacy of impressive contributions to photography and history. His photos have appeared on more than 50 major magazine covers. He has photographed 10 U.S. presidents and served as a contributing editor for Newsweek magazine and was a contributing photographer for Time and Life magazines. American Photo magazine named Kennerly “One of the 100 Most Important People in Photography,” and Washingtonian magazine called Kennerly one of the 50 most important journalists in Washington, D.C.

Kennerly is on the board of trustees of the Gerald R. Ford Foundation. As a member of the board of directors of the Eddie Adams Workshop and Creative Visions Foundation, Kennerly continues to give back to his community. He is a member of the Canon Explorers of Light program. Kennerly is brought to the RootsTech 2020 stage by Canon, where he will share some of his incredible stories with the RootsTech audience.

RootsTech 2020 offers 300+ classes, one-on-one coaching corners, exciting discovery experiences and an exhibition hall filled with the latest in genealogy and technology. RootsTech 2020 Salt Lake City runs February 26—29, 2020. Find out more at RootsTech.org/Salt-Lake.

Classes

RootsTech 2020 Salt Lake City offers 300+ classes and activities for families and individuals with a variety of interests and skills. Select classes will be broadcast online. One-day passes start at $99. Learn more or register for the event at RootsTech.org/Salt-Lake.