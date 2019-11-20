Simon Black writes the SovereignMan blog. He is a political and financial conservative and writes about all sorts of topics. I read most of his articles and find that I agree with some of his articles and strongly disagree with some others. However, this week he wrote an article that may interest many people with immigrant ancestors who arrived in the U.S. within the past 2 or 3 generations. I don’t consider this particular article to be either conservative or liberal. Instead, it simply describes the facts.

In Have you claimed the most valuable asset your ancestors passed down to you?, Simon Black writes about the legitimate ways of obtaining a second passport. Having a second passport will allow you to travel or even live in the country that issued the passport. This can greatly expand your options to live and even be employed in another country. These passports are not available from all countries but several countries do offer “citizenship by descent and means that you could be eligible to get a second passport at almost no cost if you have parents, grandparents, or in some cases even great grandparents who came from a number of countries which offer citizenship to the descendants of their citizens.”

With most second passports, you do not need to give up your American passport or citizenship. Having a second passport simply provides you with more options. Many people already possess dual passports.

Simon Black writes:

“But still, the only way to know for sure that you will be accepted and allowed to enter and stay in another country is to be a citizen of that country. Otherwise, you are still at the mercy of immigration officials.

“Having a second citizenship and a second passport gives you options of where to live. That’s a major insurance policy, and a pillar of any Plan B to make sure you thrive no matter what happens in your home country, or around the world.”

I would also suggest it is a great way to honor your immigrant ancestors.

You can read Have you claimed the most valuable asset your ancestors passed down to you? at: http://bit.ly/2pAwHeb.