Radar finds 145 Graves Buried beneath King High School in Tampa

Here is another story showing how useful Ground Penetrating Radar (GPSR) can be used:

“Ground penetrating radar has located 145 caskets at the southeast corner of the King High School campus.

“The caskets, buried 3 to 5 feet deep, are part of a mid-20th century paupers burial ground known as Ridgewood Cemetery. Today, the one-acre site is open land with one small building, used for the school’s agricultural program.

“’These appear to be coffins or voids in the soil where coffins have decayed over time,’ school Superintendent Jeff Eakins said at a news conference Wednesday. The announcement came during a meeting of the district’s Historical Response Committee, set up in response to news King High may have been built on a cemetery.

“This is the second time in less than three months that a forgotten cemetery has been found in the Tampa Bay area.”

You can read more in an article by Paul Guzzo in the Tampa Bay Times’ web site at http://bit.ly/342stuS as well as in the video at https://youtu.be/QwOMUKKNvd0.