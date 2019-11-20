Radar finds 145 Graves Buried beneath King High School in Tampa

· November 20, 2019 · Current Affairs · No Comments

Here is another story showing how useful Ground Penetrating Radar (GPSR) can be used:

“Ground penetrating radar has located 145 caskets at the southeast corner of the King High School campus.

“The caskets, buried 3 to 5 feet deep, are part of a mid-20th century paupers burial ground known as Ridgewood Cemetery. Today, the one-acre site is open land with one small building, used for the school’s agricultural program.

“’These appear to be coffins or voids in the soil where coffins have decayed over time,’ school Superintendent Jeff Eakins said at a news conference Wednesday. The announcement came during a meeting of the district’s Historical Response Committee, set up in response to news King High may have been built on a cemetery.

“This is the second time in less than three months that a forgotten cemetery has been found in the Tampa Bay area.”

You can read more in an article by Paul Guzzo in the Tampa Bay Times’ web site at http://bit.ly/342stuS as well as in the video at https://youtu.be/QwOMUKKNvd0.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: