Enter Your Family History Book Now for the Alexander Henderson and Don Grant Awards

· November 21, 2019 · Books · No Comments

The following announcement was written by Family History Connections:

Family History Connections (a business name of the Australian Institute of Genealogical Studies) presents these two prestigious Awards annually. The Alexander Henderson Award is for ‘the best Australian Family History’ and the Don Grant Award is for ‘the best Australian historical biography with a family history focus’ submitted for the awards in that year.

If you have published a family history book and would like more information about the criteria for the judging of the Awards and an entry form, visit the FHC web site http://www.familyhistoryconnections.org.au. Entries close for the 2019 Awards on 30 November.

