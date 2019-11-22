Do You Have Melanoma (Skin Cancer)? If So, Blame Your Ancestors!

From an article in the MedicalXpress web site:

“Australian researchers from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute have shown that 22 different genes help to determine how much sun exposure a person needs to receive before developing melanoma.

“For people at high genetic risk, sun exposure in childhood is a strong contributing factor while people at low genetic risk develop melanoma only after a lifetime of exposure to sunlight.

“The study results have been published today in the British Journal of Dermatology.”

In short, some people have a higher than average risk of developing Melanoma because of the DNA they inherited from their ancestors.

The article clearly points out it is reporting on a single, early study by the QIMR Berghofer’s Cancer Control Group and that much more study is needed before geneticists can identify which genetic markers are involved and then (hopefully) to someday reduce or eliminate anyone’s genetic risk of developing melanoma.

You can read the full article at: https://medicalxpress.com/news/2019-11-sunshine-melanoma-genes.html.