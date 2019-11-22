New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast and lists new additions to the available records on the site that have been added in the past 7 days:

Northumberland and Durham Baptisms

Over 42,000 new transcripts covering the parishes of Meldon, Tynemouth, Berwick upon Tweed and Elsdon have been added to the collection.

The records will reveal not just your ancestor’s name but also his/her parents’ names. You will also discover their occupations and where they lived. The records include baptisms from Presbyterian, Independent, Wesleyan, Methodist and Anglican parishes.

Northumberland and Durham Marriages

Search over 37,000 new additions from the parishes of Newcastle St Nicholas, Meldon, Tynemouth and Berwick.

You will find details of your relative’s marriage centuries before civil registrations of marriage. Discover your ancestors’ wedding date, location and age at their marriage.

Northumberland and Durham Burials

More than 25,000 additional Newcastle St Nicholas, Meldon, Tynemouth and Berwick parish burials are now available to search.

Discover where your ancestor is buried, where he/she lived and an additional relatives name to add to your growing family tree.

Greater London Burial Index

Over 35,000 additional records have been added to the index. These new additions cover 15 parishes. See our Greater London Burial Index parish list for more info. The records may reveal your relative’s name, age, occupation, religious denomination and where they were buried.

The Greater London Burial Index is a collection of the Middlesex Burials & Memorial Inscriptions, South London Burials Index 1545-1905, City of London Burials 1754-1855 and Middlesex Burials 1538-1992.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 93,860 new pages to our collection of historical British & Irish Newspapers. We have one brand new title joining us this week – the Banffshire Reporter – as well as updates to thirteen of our English and Scottish titles.