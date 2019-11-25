Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Hands-On Review: the Best Bargain Tablet Available Today

Could Genealogists Help Solve a Kidnapping Mystery?

Radar finds 145 Graves Buried beneath King High School in Tampa

Have You Claimed the Most Valuable Asset your Ancestors Passed Down to You?

We’re Losing Generations of Family History Because We Don’t Share Our Stories

More on USCIS Proposes Fee Increases for Genealogy Records

Arolsen Archives Offers an Online Database of Information about the Victims of Nazi Persecution

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 November 2019

New Historical Records Added in the First Half of November 2019 on MyHeritage

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Ancestry Uses Artificial Intelligence to Sift Through Hundreds of Thousands of Obituaries

Enter Your Family History Book Now for the Alexander Henderson and Don Grant Awards

Do You Have Melanoma (Skin Cancer)? If So, Blame Your Ancestors!

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.