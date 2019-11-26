Book Review: Natchitoches Colonials

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

Natchitoches Colonials

A Source Book: Censuses, Military Rolls & Tax Lists 1722-1803 (Volume 5, Cane River Creole Series)

By Elizabeth Shown Mills and Ellie Lennon. Genealogical Publishing Co. 2017. 233 pages

Natchitoches, pronounced Nak’-i-tush, also known as St. Jean Baptiste (under French rule) and San Juan Bautista (under Spanish rule), is a Louisiana settlement that claims itself as the oldest settlement of the great Louisiana Purchase. Located on the northwest border of Louisiana and Texas, and built by France, the post was a trading center for the Southwestern Indians and an entry point for pioneers after 1776 seeking new adventures and lands.

Ms. Mills and Ms. Lennon have put together censuses, military rolls, and tax lists, as well as a few obscure records, spanning 1722-1803, with data from some sources never before published.

This 2017 edition includes the civil and ecclesiastical records from the 1981 edition, with an additional 60+ documents, some of which include:

Censuses of 1722, 1726, 1737, 1745, 1766, 1774, 1787 (which has names and

ages of every free man, woman, and child),1795

Marine troop lists of 1745, 1752, 1755-1759, 1788

Militia musters of 1772, 1779, 1780, 1782, 1783, 1785, 1787, 1789, 1791,

and 1793

Tax rolls of 1774, 1790, 1793, 1794, 1795,1796

1780 Census of Indian Allies

1794 Public Works Roster

Church censuses of 1796, 1798, 1799, 1800, 1801, 1802

The authors have translated and summarized original and difficult Louisiana records and produced these distinctive reference volumes for historians and researchers to more easily extend their own research efforts.

Natchitoches Colonials – A Source Book: Censuses, Military Rolls & Tax Lists 1722-1803 is available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Co., at https://genealogical.com/store/natchitoches-colonials-a-source-book/ as well as from Amazon at: https://amzn.to/2OHUK3q.