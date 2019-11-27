127 Years of Dallas History Uncovered as Oakland Cemetery’s Records, Once Buried, Come to Light

If you have ancestors in or near Dallas, Texas, you need to read this story. It seems that Christine Sharbrough, the archivist and historian who manages the downtown library’s Dallas History & Archives Division, recently made a major discovery.

Robert Wilonsky recently wrote in the Dallas News:

“A few days ago I got an email from Christine Sharbrough, the archivist and historian who manages the downtown library’s Dallas History & Archives Division. It read: ‘Just thought I’d drop you a note and let you know that the Oakland Cemetery records are at DPL (and on my floor).’ She didn’t say how small or how vast the collection, only that 127 years’ worth of Dallas history – scattered for decades across warehouses and garages and the cemetery’s storage shed – was in her possession.

“This is how I came to spend a few hours Wednesday thumbing through file drawers stuffed with pink interment cards bearing the names of men and women and children — and pets — buried in the South Dallas cemetery that opened its gates in 1892.

“Some have just the names of the deceased, a date of birth, when they died and where they are buried on the cemetery grounds. Small death notices are affixed to some cards; some even have photos. And upon some are scribbled details horrific (‘killed with machete to head’) and heartbreaking (found in Grovehill Cemetery, cause of death unknown).”

You can read a lot more about this previously-unknown source of records at: http://bit.ly/2ONGwhD.

On a personal note, I can believe that someone with Christine Sharbrough’s expertise would be the one to uncover these records. I have known Christine for several years (I even attended her wedding) and I know about her expertise as a genealogist, a librarian, and an archivist.

Well done Christine!