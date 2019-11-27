9 NEW Reports Added to MyHeritage Health Test

November 27, 2019

The following announcement was written by MyHeritage, the sponsor of this newsletter:

I’m pleased to share that today we added 9 new reports to the MyHeritage Health test! The new reports include a polygenic risk score (PRS) for high blood pressure, genetic risk reports for PALB2-associated breast cancer and susceptibility to malignant hyperthermia, a report on susceptibility to HIV-1 infection, and 5 carrier status reports.

One of the 9 new reports, the new report for high blood pressure, is exclusive to MyHeritage and it may inform individuals who have increased genetic risk years before the onset of high blood pressure, enabling early intervention measures and frequent checkups with their healthcare provider.

PR_New_Health_reports_nov_19

We recently received a moving testimonial from one of our customers, who thanked us because, as he put it, MyHeritage saved his daughter’s life. This was achieved by detecting a rare BRCA variant that only MyHeritage tests for among the major at-home consumer DNA health tests. It is successes like these that make us even more determined to continue our mission to raise awareness of genetic health risks and provide insights on significant medical conditions to the public.

Users who have purchased the Health subscription can access these reports for free.

You can find more details about the new reports and their availability in the press release.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind you about our amazing Black Friday sale — we’re selling MyHeritage Health kits for only $79 instead of $199, and health upgrades for $50 instead of $120.

