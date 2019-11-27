Genealogy Guys Learn Announces Limited Holiday Sale

The following announcement was written by the Genealogy Guys:

The Genealogy Guys, George G. Morgan and Drew Smith, are recognized speakers, authors, podcasters, and bloggers. The Guys launched a new subscription genealogy education website, Genealogy Guys Learn , on 1 October 2019. It contains written lessons and video presentations for all levels of genealogists, and new content will be added every month. Resources, products, and useful links are also included at the site.

The regular annual subscription rate is $99 for all you choose to use. However, the Guys are placing Genealogy Guys Learn on sale for $79 a year for a limited time during the holiday season. To take advantage of this price, visit the website at https://genealogyguyslearn.com/ , click on the Enroll Now button, complete your contact and credit card information, and enter the code Holiday19. This offer is good only from Thursday, November 28, 2019 through midnight EST U.S. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

In addition, once you are enrolled as a member, you can also give an annual subscription at the regular price to other friends. (The discount does not apply to gift subscriptions.)

Just in time for the long winter months when you spend so much time inside working on your genealogy and family history, the inclusion of genealogy education to expand your skills is a perfect activity. And this sale price gives you access to the written courses, videos, and other resources – and new content added every month – for less than $6.59 a month!

George and Drew have a wealth of information to share with you. Join Genealogy Guys Learn at this special price for a limited time and take advantage of the best in excellent educational content!

Genealogy Guys Learn is a production of Aha! Seminars, Inc. ®

