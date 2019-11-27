Governor Cuomo of New York has Signed Legislation Allowing New York Adoptees to Obtain Records of Their Birth Information

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed S3419 into law on November 14, 2019, making New York the tenth state in the country to secure or restore equal rights for adult adopted people. More information, including the full text of the New York’s newly “adopted” (pun intended) Public Health Law § 4138 may be found in the Adoptee Rights Law web site at: https://adopteerightslaw.com/new-york-obc/.

“OBC” is an abbreviation for “Original Birth Certificate”

My thanks to newsletter reader Bill Hinkle for telling me about the new legislation.

Jo Ann Michetti November 27, 2019 at 12:56 pm

Is California one of those states?

