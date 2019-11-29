Following Backlash, Twitter Offers to ‘Memorialize’ Accounts of the Deceased

· November 29, 2019 · Current Affairs · No Comments

Will future genealogists perform most of their research of deceased ancestors by starting on Twitter?

Twitter will allow people to permanently archive and memorialize the accounts of deceased loved ones. The company received backlash this week after news broke that it would delete accounts that had not been logged in to in over six months.

A company spokesperson originally said inactive accounts would be removed from the platform starting in December as part of its “commitment to serve the public conversation.” The announcement sparked a mass panic. However, to many, the initial plan to delete inactive accounts wasn’t about losing a handle. It meant they might lose a digital remnant of their loved ones.

You can read more in an article by Paolo Zialcita in the NPR News web site at: https://n.pr/2R03aGd.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: