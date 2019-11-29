Following Backlash, Twitter Offers to ‘Memorialize’ Accounts of the Deceased

Will future genealogists perform most of their research of deceased ancestors by starting on Twitter?

Twitter will allow people to permanently archive and memorialize the accounts of deceased loved ones. The company received backlash this week after news broke that it would delete accounts that had not been logged in to in over six months.

A company spokesperson originally said inactive accounts would be removed from the platform starting in December as part of its “commitment to serve the public conversation.” The announcement sparked a mass panic. However, to many, the initial plan to delete inactive accounts wasn’t about losing a handle. It meant they might lose a digital remnant of their loved ones.

