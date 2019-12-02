New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 2 December 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch.org added over 8 million new, free, historical records from WWII Draft Registration Cards (1940-1947) and Lincolnshire, England, Parish Registers (1538-1990). The military records are from California, Kansas, Montana, Oregon and Texas. More indexed records were added from Australia, Finland, France, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Sweden, and the United States.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia, Convict Tickets of Leave, 1824-1874
|60,093
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Lincolnshire, Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|3,947,025
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Finland
|Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915
|24,525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1896
|6,635
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|6,684
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992
|34
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Poland
|Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964
|6,522
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|98,780
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|2,083,701
|2,112,990
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909
|229,833
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|429,561
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Montana, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|144,392
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oregon, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|295,077
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|1,794,395
|1,819,299
|New indexed records and images collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments