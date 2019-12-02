New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 2 December 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org added over 8 million newfree, historical records from WWII Draft Registration Cards (1940-1947) and Lincolnshire, England, Parish Registers (1538-1990). The military records are from California, Kansas, Montana, Oregon and Texas.  More indexed records were added from Australia, Finland, France, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Sweden, and the United States. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia, Convict Tickets of Leave, 1824-1874 60,093 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Lincolnshire, Parish Registers, 1538-1990 3,947,025 0 New indexed records collection
Finland Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915 24,525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1896 6,635 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 6,684 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992 34 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Poland Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964 6,522 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 98,780 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 2,083,701 2,112,990 New indexed records and images collection
United States Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909 229,833 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 429,561 0 New indexed records collection
United States Montana, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 144,392 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oregon, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 295,077 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 1,794,395 1,819,299 New indexed records and images collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

