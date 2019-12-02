Wayne County (Indiana) Genealogical Society Moves Into a New Home

If you want to visit the library of the Wayne County Genealogical Society, you need to be aware that the society has moved. Nearly 400 boxes of books and other materials were moved from the Society’s former location in the St. John Lutheran Church building to the First Friends Meeting location on Chester Boulevard.

You can read more about the move in an article by Jason Truitt in the Richmond Palladium-Item at: http://bit.ly/37PWmAV. The Wayne County Genealogical Society’s web site may be found at https://wwcgs.org/ while a list of the genealogy books available in the society’s library may be found at: https://wwcgs.org/cpage.php?pt=156.