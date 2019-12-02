Wayne County (Indiana) Genealogical Society Moves Into a New Home

· December 2, 2019 · Societies · No Comments

If you want to visit the library of the Wayne County Genealogical Society, you need to be aware that the society has moved. Nearly 400 boxes of books and other materials were moved from the Society’s former location in the St. John Lutheran Church building to the First Friends Meeting location on Chester Boulevard.

You can read more about the move in an article by Jason Truitt in the Richmond Palladium-Item at: http://bit.ly/37PWmAV. The Wayne County Genealogical Society’s web site may be found at https://wwcgs.org/ while a list of the genealogy books available in the society’s library may be found at: https://wwcgs.org/cpage.php?pt=156.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: