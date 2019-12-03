LDSGenealogy.com Created a Free Extensive U.S. Genealogy Directory to Help People Easily Locate the Available Genealogy Records for a Specific Town, County, or State

The following is an extract from an email message I received from the folks at LDSGenealogy.com:

LDSGenealogy.com has been working for 13 years to develop an extensive U.S. genealogy directory to help people to easily locate the available genealogy records for a specific town, county, or state. While we are linking to 944,000 records from 587 sources so far, we know that we could be linking to many more valuable online records, particularly smaller websites with local genealogy records.

We are inviting members of the genealogy community to review the list of sites and archives we are currently including in our U.S. genealogy records directory and contact us with suggestions on what else could be added.

LDSGenealogy.com is dedicated to helping families find their ancestors through our extensive records directory and helpful genealogy articles. The site is open to anyone interested in finding their ancestors, is privately owned, and is not an official site of FamilySearch International or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).

You can access the free web site at: https://ldsgenealogy.com.