MyHeritage Reveals: Boris Johnson Is Related to Dr. Ursula von der Leyen, the New EU President

December 3, 2019

Everybody is related to everybody else and sometimes the connections can be very interesting. That seems especially true of movie stars, politicians, and many other people in the public eye.

Brexit may be compared to a messy divorce, but it turns out that the concept of a family feud may be more than metaphorical. MyHeritage has discovered that Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK, is distantly related to Dr. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

You can read more in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/12/myheritage-reveals-boris-johnson-is-related-to-the-next-eu-president/.

