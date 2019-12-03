OGS issues Call for Lecture Proposals for 2021 Annual Conference

The following announcement was written by the Ohio Genealogical Society:

December 1, 2020—Bellville, Ohio: The Ohio Genealogical Society (OGS) announces a request for lecture proposals for the 2021 conference to be held April 14- 17, 2021, at Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Columbus (Lewis Center), Ohio.

Topics being considered include: Ohio history, its records, and repositories; ethnic (African American, German, Irish, Polish, etc.); religious groups; migration into, within, and out of Ohio; origins of early Ohio settlers, and the Old Northwest Territory. Other topics of interest that will be considered include: land and military records; technology; DNA; mobile devices and apps; organization; society management and development; social media; and methodology, analysis, and problem solving in genealogical research.

The program committee is specifically seeking new, unusual, and dynamic proposals. Interested speakers are strongly encouraged to submit multiple proposals for either one-hour general sessions, or two-hour workshops. There is no limit to the number of proposals a speaker may submit. The deadline for submission of lecture proposals is May 31, 2020.

Submit proposals in PDF format. Each proposal must include:

Speaker’s name, address, telephone, and e-mail address

Lecture title, not to exceed ten words, and a brief, but comprehensive outline

Lecture summary, not to exceed twenty-five words to be used in the conference booklet

Identification of the audience level: beginner, intermediate, advanced, or all

Speaker biography, not to exceed twenty-five words

Resume of prior speaking experience

Submit all proposals via e-mail to ogsconference@gmail.com no later than Midnight EST May 31, 2020. Multiple proposals may be sent in one email. Please limit your emails to no more than two (2) emails. Speakers are required to use an electronic presentation program. Projectors will be provided by Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center.

Compensation

Selected speakers receive an honorarium, travel compensation, conference registration, hotel, and per diem based on the number of days lectures are presented. (Sponsored speakers will only receive conference registration and syllabus materials. See more about sponsorships below.)

Sponsors

Societies and businesses are encouraged to submit proposals for sponsored talks. The sponsoring organization will cover speaker’s lecture(s) honorarium. Sponsored speakers will abide by all speaker deadlines. Sponsored speakers will receive complimentary OGS conference registration and electronic syllabus materials. The deadline to submit sponsored lectures is also May 31, 2020.

Additional information

Camera-ready syllabus material, due February 1, 2021 is required for each general presentation and will be included in the syllabus distributed to all conference registrants.

Invitations to speak will be issued by mid-July, 2020. Syllabus format guidelines will be sent to speakers at that time. The deadline for acceptance and submission of signed speaker contracts is July 30, 2020. Letters of regret will not be sent out until all invited speakers have responded.

About the Ohio Genealogical Society

The Ohio Genealogical Society, founded in 1959, is the premier Ohio family heritage resource and the largest state genealogical society in the United States. Our mission is to protect and share Ohio’s family history resources, developing engaging educational opportunities, and connecting genealogists. The Ohio Genealogical Society uniquely creates a network of Ohio expertise that lets genealogists discover their families, so they feel personally enriched, and confident in their results.