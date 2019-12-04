From an article by Mary Markos in the Boston Herald (newspaper’s) web site:

The remaining copies of newspapers documenting 50 years of the Greek American community are falling apart at the seams, threatening the loss of the history ingrained in the contents of its pages.

“They are literally crumbling like filo dough left on the kitchen counter,” former editor-in-chief Nancy Agris Savage said of the The Hellenic Chronicle archive. “The Greek-American community has just exploded in the United States and the history of it is about to disappear if we don’t do something about it.”

Agris Savage, daughter of the Boston-based paper’s founder Peter Agris, is leading a fundraising campaign in collaboration with the Alpha Omega Council to preserve that history by bringing the remainder of the records online. About 54,000 pages would be lost, she said, if not digitized and housed online in a searchable database.

“My father, when he founded this newspaper, its sole reason for being was not to report news from Greece in a way that benefited any particular party or anything else. It was to unite Greek-Americans assimilating in the U.S.,” Agris Savage said. “This information is not available anywhere else.”

You can read the full story at: https://www.bostonherald.com/2019/11/29/greek-americans-look-to-preserve-historic-archive/.