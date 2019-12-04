New Records Added to MyHeritage in the Second Half of November

|
Germany, War Graves Index, 1902-1961
|An index containing information on German soldiers and civilians who died in wars or military operations between 1902 and 1961.
|4,234,266 records
Australia, Military Lists and Awards
|An index of Australian military rolls.
|960,081 records
United States, Index of Burials, 1900-2019
|An index of records from various cemeteries located in the United States.
|492,002 records
Australia, Index of Burials, 1900-2019
|An index of records from various cemeteries located in Australia.
|438,587 records
England & Wales, Prerogative Court of Canterbury, Index of Will Registers, 1384-1858
|An index of wills proved before the Prerogative Court of Canterbury and other jurisdictions.
|979,653 records
United Kingdom, Royal Navy Ratings’ Service Records, 1853-1928
|An index of Royal Navy service records for ratings who entered the service between 1853 and 1928.
|803,684 records
United Kingdom, Registry of Shipping and Seamen: Royal Navy Reserve Ratings’ Records of Service, 1908-1958
|An index of service record cards of Royal Naval Reserves, mainly those who served during the First World War.
|129,896 records
United Kingdom, Royal Air Force Officers’ Index, 1918-1919
|An index of service records of those who served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) during the First World War (1914–1918).
|101,411 records
United Kingdom, Royal Marines’ Service Records, 1842-1925
|An index of service registers of men who joined the Royal Marines between 1842 and 1925.
|112,012 records
United Kingdom, Index of Merchant Seamen’s Campaign Medals, 1939-1945
|An index of medals awarded to merchant seamen for their service in the Second World War (1939–1945).
|108,387 records
United Kingdom, Index of Merchant Seamen’s Campaign Medals, 1914-1918
|An index of recipients of British War Medals, Mercantile Marine Medals, and Silver War Badges issued to merchant seamen and officers in the First World War.
|157,424 records
United Kingdom, Recommendations for Military Honours and Awards, 1935-1990
|An index of recommendations for military honors and awards between 1935 and 1990 to British Army personnel and army personnel from British dominions.
|78,497 records
United Kingdom, Royal Navy Officers’ Service Records, 1756-1931
|An index of service records for officers who joined the Royal Navy between 1756 and 1931.
|66,686 records
United Kingdom, Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve Index, 1903-1922
|An index of First World War service records for officers and ratings of the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve (RNVR).
|59,784 records
United Kingdom, Index of Death Duty Registers, 1796-1811
|An index of country court death duty registers between 1796 and 1811.
|51,146 records
United Kingdom, Admiralty and War Office: Royal Naval Division: Records of Service, 1914-1919
|An index of service records of ratings and officers in the Royal Naval Division (RND) during the First World War.
|50,017 records
Germany, War Graves Index, 1902–1961
This index of over 4.2 million records containing information on German soldiers and civilians who died in wars or military operations between 1902 and 1961. Many of the records are for soldiers killed during World War I or World War II. While the amount of information in each record varies, the vast majority of records contain the following searchable data: first and last name, date of birth, date of death, and place of death. Some records also include birth place, burial place, and military rank.
The burial place is seldom recorded, but when available it can provide valuable information about the location of the grave. While this is largely an early 20th-century military death index, many women are present in this collection. In the case of soldiers who went missing, the date of death field may refer to the date on which they went missing. Similarly, the place of death may refer to the place from which they went missing.
Australia, Military Lists and Awards
This collection consists primarily of three Australian military rolls: World War I embarkation rolls, the Australian World War I Nominal Roll, and the Australian Roll of Honour. The embarkation rolls consist of information collected about soldiers as they departed for military service abroad during World War I. The World War I Nominal Roll includes records about Australian military personnel fighting in World War I to assist with their return to Australia after the war. The Roll of Honour is a collection designed to honour fallen Australian military personnel and is not limited to any specific conflict.
This collection also includes the following Australian military records: various Honours and Awards
