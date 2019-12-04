New Records Added to MyHeritage in the Second Half of November

8.8 million new records from sixteen new historical record collections have been added in the second half of November. These collections include a wide assortment of military, burial, death, and will records from Germany, Australia, the United States, and the U.K.

descriptions of all the new records may be found at Here is the abbreviated list of records in these collections (fullof all the new records may be found at https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/12/new-records-added-in-the-second-half-of-november/ ):

This index of over 4.2 million records containing information on German soldiers and civilians who died in wars or military operations between 1902 and 1961. Many of the records are for soldiers killed during World War I or World War II. While the amount of information in each record varies, the vast majority of records contain the following searchable data: first and last name, date of birth, date of death, and place of death. Some records also include birth place, burial place, and military rank.

The burial place is seldom recorded, but when available it can provide valuable information about the location of the grave. While this is largely an early 20th-century military death index, many women are present in this collection. In the case of soldiers who went missing, the date of death field may refer to the date on which they went missing. Similarly, the place of death may refer to the place from which they went missing.

This collection consists primarily of three Australian military rolls: World War I embarkation rolls, the Australian World War I Nominal Roll, and the Australian Roll of Honour. The embarkation rolls consist of information collected about soldiers as they departed for military service abroad during World War I. The World War I Nominal Roll includes records about Australian military personnel fighting in World War I to assist with their return to Australia after the war. The Roll of Honour is a collection designed to honour fallen Australian military personnel and is not limited to any specific conflict.

This collection also includes the following Australian military records: various Honours and Awards